Rachel Kidwell

Rachel Kidwell, 51, of Greenwood, beloved wife of Dean Kidwell, went to be with her Lord on Monday, February 14, 2022 surrounded by her loving family at Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont.

Born on September 11, 1970 in Shelby, NC, she was the daughter of Charles and Ann Williams. Rachel was a graduate of Tabernacle Bible College, where she received her Bachelor’s in Science and Elementary Education. She was a talented pianist and loved her family dearly, especially her sons and grandsons. Rachel was a member of East Side Baptist Church.

Surviving in addition to her husband of the home are her sons, Wesley Kidwell (Sarah) of Athens, GA, and Wyatt Kidwell of Greenwood; two brothers, Andy Williams (Shirley) and Sam Williams, both of Grover, NC; and two grandsons, Hunter and Hudson Kidwell.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at East Side Baptist Church, with Pastors, Donald Ramsey and David Thomasson officiating. Burial will follow in Oakbrook Memorial Park.

Pallbearers will be Derrick Rash, Luke Swafford, Chad Adams, Mike Swafford, Heath Burgos and Scott Bunting.

The family will receive friends at the church prior from 1-2 p.m.

Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.