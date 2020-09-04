NINETY SIX — Rachel Carroll Gonce, 82, of 108 Sherard Avenue, Ninety Six, widow of Bobby Franklin Gonce, passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020 at her home.
Born in Angier, NC, she was a daughter of the late Lorraine and Maude Depree Carroll. She was formerly employed with Sky City and a member of Ninety Six Pentecostal Holiness Church, where she was a member of the Senior Adult Sunday School class and the Women's Ministry. Rachel was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Surviving are her children, Debbie Taylor (Paul) of Iva, Tony Gonce of Ninety Six, Mike Gonce of the home, Barry Gonce (Sherry) of Bradley, and Phil Gonce (Tracy) of Ninety Six; ten grandchildren; and twenty six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby; two sisters, Irma Ramsey and Brenda Jackson; and a great granddaughter, Alayna Gonce.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday at Ninety Six Pentecostal Holiness Church, with the Rev. Brian Brock and Kris Kilgore officiating. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
Honorary escort will be members of the Senior Adult Sunday School class.
The service may be viewed later by visiting Rachel's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can leave messages for the family.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Saturday at Harley Funeral Home and Crematory.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Tricia Pollard for taking such good care of their mama as well as, Diana Cobb, Patricia Gilchrist, and the Hospice staff.
Memorials may be made to Ninety Six Pentecostal Holiness Church, 206 State Street, Ninety Six, SC 29666 or Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.
The family is at the home of Phil and Tracy, 419 S. Cambridge Avenue, Ninety Six, SC 29666.