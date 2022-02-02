Rachel Ann Miller Folk, 89, transitioned into eternal rest on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at the Oak of Greenwood.

She was born in Inman, SC, daughter of the late Will Miller and the late Florence Erving Miller.

She was a graduate of South Carolina State College and City College, where she received her Master's Degree in Education and a retired school teacher. She also played piano.

She was a member of Byrd's Memorial AME Church and she was affiliated with Bethel Missionary Baptist Church of Cross Hill, SC.

She is survived by, son, Marlon Mims (Cynthia) of Maryland, nine grandchildren; number of great grands; other relatives and friends.

A celebration of her life will be 3 p.m. Saturday, February 5, 2022 at Immanuel Outreach Ministries, 549 New Market St, Greenwood, SC, Bishop Emmanuel Spearman officiating. The body will be placed in the church at 2 p.m. Final Resting Place will be at Evening Star Memorial Garden & Mausoleum.

Family will received friend Friday 3-6 p.m. at Immanuel Outreach Ministries.

The family is at the home of Bishop Emmanuel Spearman, 1014 Flatwood Road, Hodges, SC.

Butler & Sons Funeral Home, Saluda, SC is in charge. www.butlerandsonsfuneralhome.com