Quinton Marquisse Payne
Quinton Payne Quinton Marquisse Payne, 21, of 117 Klugh St. entered into eternal rest on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at his home.
Services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Grace Community Church with Pastor Rodney Schultz officiating. Burial will be in The Evening Star Perpetual Care. Public viewing will be from 1-7 p.m. on Monday, June 21, 2021. The family is at the home and ask that you wear a mask during visitation.
Percival Tompkins Funeral Home is honored to serve the Payne family.