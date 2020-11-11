Quentin Jerrard Moore, 35, of 233 Woodrow Avenue, departed this walk of life on Sunday, November 8, 2020. Born in Greenwood, he was the son of Ronald Vaughn and Betty Moore Vaughn.
He leaves to cherish his memories, three sons, Michael T. Dozier, Jaylen Dozier and Zechariah Norman; his father and mother; two sisters, Zandria Moore and Briana Vaughn and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Services will be 1 p.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020 at The Chapel of Robinson & Son Mortuary, conducted by Rev. Joseph Caldwell. Viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Robinson & Son Mortuary. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Please be mindful and practice social distancing. Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc. are in charge of arrangements.