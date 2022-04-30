MCCORMICK — Priscilla Anne Hellner Stielow, 74, of 132 Grandview Drive, McCormick, wife of William Stielow, passed away Friday, April 29, 2022 at The Oaks Assisted Living.

Born in Ann Arbor, MI, she was the daughter of the late Robert J. and Marie Barber Hellner. She received her B.S.N. in nursing and was formerly employed with St. Josephs Mercy Hospital in Ann Arbor, MI. She was a member of Lutheran Church by the Lake and the Parish Nurse for Emmanuel Lutheran Church.

She is survived by her husband, William; children, Scott Stielow-Linden (Susan) and Wendy Ojiah (Vicente); and two grandchildren.

Services will be held at a later date in Michigan.

The family request flowers be omitted, and memorials made to the Lander University Nursing School, 320 Stanley Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29649.

The family is at the home.

Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of the arrangements.

