Priscilla Paige Trowbridge Flanagan, 74, resident of Stoney Point, wife of Timothy D. Flanagan, passed away Saturday, July 3, 2021 at her home.
Born October 3, 1946, in St. Charles, IL, she was a daughter of the late Chester Warren Trowbridge and Margaret Pratt Trowbridge. She loved knitting, reading, gardening and children.
Mrs. Flanagan was a member of Calvary Chapel of Greenwood where she was a past Sunday School teacher and a member of the Women's Bible Study.
Surviving in addition to her husband are a daughter, Kate (Jeff) Estes of Greenwood; a son, Dustin (Deborah) Till of Portland; nine grandchildren, Hannah, William, Timothy, David, Sarah, Noah, Mary Faith, Matthew and Elisabeth Estes and Henry Till; and one great-grandchild, Priscilla Estes.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 pm on Wednesday at Calvary Chapel of Greenwood with Rev. David Evans officiating.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6:00-7:30 Tuesday evening.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hope for Justice USA, PO Box 280365, Nashville, TN 37228.
For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Flanagan family.