ELBERTON, GA — Priscilla A. Roberts, age 94, passed away peacefully in her home on Sunday, May 15, 2022.
Priscilla was born in Elberton to the late J.F. Adams and Frances Thornton Adams; and she was a 1944 graduate of Greenwood High School. Priscilla attended Furman University and later graduated from Emory University in 1949 as a registered nurse. She taught science at Elbert County High School and devoted much of her adult life to service as a social worker with the Elbert County Department of Family and Children services. She was a kind and patient soul who loved everyone, especially children.
Priscilla and Pat were longtime members of Elberton First United Methodist Church, where they were founding members of the Manning co-ed Sunday school class. She also enjoyed playing bridge with her friends throughout the years.
Priscilla will be remembered as a loving mother and for her poise, elegance, and her calming spirit.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Robert P. “Pat” Roberts; her children, Donny McKellar (Tracy) of Greenwood, South Carolina, Bobby Roberts (Denise “Dee Dee”) of Elberton, and Rick Roberts (Elaine) of Charlotte, North Carolina; grandchildren, Larry Farner, Erica Bloomer, Katie Barnhart, Brett Hart, Tyler Roberts, Courtney Roberts, and Jacob Roberts; three great grandchildren; and sister, Mary Frances Johnson of Powdersville, South Carolina.
The Service of Death and Resurrection will take place for Priscilla at 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 18 in the sanctuary of her beloved church, Elberton FUMC, with Pastor Jim McCollough officiating. Interment will be private in Elmhurst Cemetery.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Priscilla loved flowers and all will be appreciated; or memorials may be directed to Elberton FUMC, 132 East Church Street, Elberton, GA 30635.
