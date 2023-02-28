Polly Vaughn Welborn went home to be with God on Saturday, February 18, 2023.
Polly was born on April 3, 1922, to the late Dave T. and Mattie Vaughn of Royston, Georgia. She graduated as Salutatorian of Royston High School and had the opportunity to attend college on a scholarship but chose to remain home to help her parents. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy C. "Bud" Welborn, on April 22, 2008, soon after they celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary on March 8, 2008. They made Greenwood, SC, their home, after he was discharged from the Army following the end of WWII.
Polly was a much loved and admired wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, Sunday School teacher, piano player, flower gardener, and strong Christian example to all who knew her. She was a very active member of her church, Greenwood First Assembly of God, where she was the primary piano player for many years, prior to her move to Morningside Assisted Living in 2008 and then to the home of her granddaughter Denise Duncan Hage in Lexington, SC, in May of 2015, where she passed away. She was blessed with great intelligence and a sharp mind all her life, and she continued to enrich the lives of her family and all who knew her, praying for her family and the nation and quoting scripture long after her eyesight failed due to macular degeneration. Her greatest desire was that all would come to know Christ as their personal Savior.
The youngest of her siblings, she lived a full and wonderful life for more than 100 years and was preceded in death by all her siblings: Alma Drake, Erah Kelly, Gordon Vaughn, Johnny Vaughn, and Haskell Vaughn. Along with her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by two grandchildren, Jimmy Duncan, and Bobby Duncan.
She is survived by her children, Sharon Welborn Duncan (Marion) of West Columbia, SC, Diane Welborn Ables (Scott) of Jacksonville, FL, and David Welborn (Elizabeth) of Tulsa, OK; five grandchildren, Denise Duncan Hage, Kathy Duncan Heise, Tammy Duncan, Amanda Welborn Kinsch, and Travis Welborn; ten great-grandchildren, Stephanie Scoma, Jason Hage, Kevin Hage, Kayla Hart, Scott Heise, Ashley McGee, Robbie Alexander, Preston Alexander, Isabella Duncan and Lucas Duncan; three great-great-grandchildren, Nora Alexander, Liam Alexander and Jax Alexander; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Harley Funeral Home, with the Reverend Terry Roberts officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Jason Hage, Kevin Hage, Travis Welborn, Preston Alexander, Stephen Scoma and Thomas Hart. Honorary Pallbearers: Robbie Alexander, Lucas Duncan, Cody Kinsch and Scott Heise.
The family will receive friends before the service at the funeral home from 1-2 p.m.
Memorials may be made to Amedisys Hospice, 714 South Lake Drive Suite 250, Lexington, SC 29072.