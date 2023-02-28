Polly Vaughn Welborn went home to be with God on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

Polly was born on April 3, 1922, to the late Dave T. and Mattie Vaughn of Royston, Georgia. She graduated as Salutatorian of Royston High School and had the opportunity to attend college on a scholarship but chose to remain home to help her parents. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy C. "Bud" Welborn, on April 22, 2008, soon after they celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary on March 8, 2008. They made Greenwood, SC, their home, after he was discharged from the Army following the end of WWII.