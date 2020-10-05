Polly Scoggins
ABBEVILLE — Polly Ashley Scoggins, 89, formerly of 101 Pineview Street, widow of Marion Scoggins, passed away Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 at Abbeville Nursing Home.
Born in Honea Path, SC, she was a daughter of the late William Turner Ashley and Palmyra Saxon Ashley.
Polly was a retired textile employee having worked at the Abbeville Sharon Plant. She was a charter member of Westside Baptist Church. Polly will be remembered for her loving and caring attitude towards other people and her witty personality.
Survivors include: a daughter Janice Hair (James) of Liberty, SC; a son Joe Scoggins (Kathy) of Abbeville, SC; a sister Faye Ramsey of Greenwood, SC; grandchildren Rev. Daniel Scoggins of Texas, David Lawrence (Laura) of Abbeville, SC, Wayne Lawrence of Abbeville, SC, Shane Horton of Abbeville, SC, Chad Scoggins (Andi) of Pelzer, SC, Marion Varnadore (Coley) of Clemson, SC, Christy Hair of Liberty, SC, Gregory Hair Anderson, SC; twelve great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; two nieces Barbara (Bunny) Campbell of Honea Path, SC, and Judy Lusk of Honea Path, SC and a nephew Russell Ramsey.
She was preceded in death by a son Jay Scoggins, a granddaughter Aimee Scoggins, two brothers Marvin Ashley, Otis Ashley and sisters Lois Martin, Gertrude Ashley, Louise Able, Agnes Ashley, Doris Davis and a nephew Larry Ashley.
Graveside services will be conducted Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Long Cane Cemetery, with the Revs. Daniel Scoggins and Jimmy Tucker officiating.
Memorials in memory of Polly may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 408 West Alexander Ave. Greenwood, SC 29646 or to Westside Baptist Church Haigler St. Abbeville, SC 29620.
Online condolences may be made to the Scoggins family by visiting www.chandlerjacksonfh.com
The Chandler-Jackson Funeral Home and Cremation Services id assisting the Scoggins family.