CROSS HILL — Polly Iusti Steadman, 92, resident of Cross Hill, widow of James Grady Steadman Sr., passed away Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at NHC of Greenwood.
Born March 5, 1932, in Cross Hill, she was a daughter of the late Jesse Othello and Mae White Iusti. She was a graduate of Cross Hill High School and previously worked at Monsanto. She became a homemaker when she had children.
She was a member of Bethabara Baptist Church.
Surviving are a son, James Grady Steadman, Jr. of Cross Hill; a sister, Elizabeth "Lib" Burns of Greenwood; four grandchildren, James Allison Steadman of Cross Hill, Lisa Steadman (Lorenzo) Pyles of Simpsonville, James Marion (Andrea) Steadman of Myrtle Beach and James Michael (Tricia) Steadman of Greenwood; five great-grandchildren, Teddi Steadman (Trent) Uldrick, Michael Breann (Mackenzie) Tharpe, all of Greenwood, Mykenzie Diane Buchanan of Joanna, Elyana Elizabeth Steadman and Joseph James Steadman, both of Myrtle Beach; four great-great grandchildren, James Mackenzie Uldrick, William Patrick Uldrick, David Wells Uldrick and Grayson Hayes Tharpe, all of Greenwood; a daughter-in-law, Lynn Sanders Steadman; and a very devoted, loyal and caring friend, George Dow of Laurens.
She was predeceased by a son, Jess Grady Steadman, Sr., a grandson, Jess Grady Steadman, Jr. and a brother, Jessie Cecil "Jack" Iusti.
Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Monday, at Bethabara Baptist Church in Cross Hill with Rev. Phil Cook officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Pallbearers will be grandsons, great-grandsons and great-grandsons-in-law.
The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends at the church from 1 to 2 Monday afternoon.
