Polly G. McMahan

Polly G. McMahanIVA — Polly G. McMahan, 87, widow of John F. McMahan passed away Friday At NHC in Laurens, SC.Funeral plans are incomplete and will be announced by The Chandler-Jackson Funeral Home.