Eugenia "Pinka" Chastain Eppley, 71, of 122 Pin Oak Drive, passed away Monday, April 4, 2022 at Self Regional Medical Center.

Born in Laurens, she was a daughter of the late Joshua Bennett and Gladys Garrett Chastain. She was a graduate of Greenwood High School and formerly employed with Clayton Homes. Pinka loved books, the Carolina Gamecocks, and most of all her family. She was a member of St. Mark United Methodist Church, where she was very active in the church community, especially the Backpack Ministry. She was a member of the Charles Poore Sunday School Class and served as communications director for the Sunday school class and was a member of the Women's Bible Study.

Surviving are her siblings, Janice Gilliam (Harold), Terry Chastain (Glenda), and Mark Chastain; nieces and nephews, Angie Barrett (Tim), Josh Henderson (Alison), Stephen Gilliam, and Tony Gilliam; great nieces and nephews, Hunter Gilliam, Sommer Barrett, Parker Henderson, Justin Gilliam, Alyssa Gilliam, Owen Henderson, Barrett Gilliam (Miranda) and Elizabeth Gilliam; and dear friends, Linda B., Linda W., Jane, and Diane.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Cheryl Henderson and Allison Sims.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Steve Brown officiating.

The family will receive friends from noon-1 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to St. Mark United Methodist Church 550 Bypass 72 NW, Greenwood, SC 29649 or to the St. Mark's backpack ministry.

The family will be at the home of her brother, Terry and Glenda, 177 Orchard Park Drive, Greenwood, SC 29649.

Messages and photos may be shared with the family by visiting Pinka's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com.

