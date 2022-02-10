Pierce Simpkins Jr.

Pierce Simpkins Jr., 89, of 111 Sullivan St., entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at Self Regional Medical Center. He was born in Johnston, SC, February 18, 1932, a son on the late Pierce Simpkins, Sr. and Fannie Bush Simpkins.

He was a Seventh Day Adventist and retired from Davis Floyd Incorporated.

Surviving are two sons, Freddie (Gwen) Simpkins of Greenwood and Calvin Simpkins of Johnston, SC; daughters, Glenda Dendy and Jamiyah Simpkins of Greenwood and Bonita Wright (Jessie) of Mebane, NC ; one brother, Willie Simpkins of Aiken, SC; two sisters, Lillian Robinson (Calvin) of Huntsville, AL, and Leila Culbreath of Johnston, SC; 14 grandchildren, and 24 great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, with Rev. Joseph Caldwell officiating and Rev. Kimberly Martin assisting.

Public viewing will be from 1-5 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. The family is at the home of a daughter, Glenda Dendy, 1725 E. Durst Avenue, Greenwood. Percival Tompkins Funeral Home is honored to serve the Simpkins family.

