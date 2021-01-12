MCCORMICK — Phyllis Leaman Dorn, resident of Abbeville Nursing Home, died Wednesday, January 12, 2021. She was 92 years old. Mrs. Dorn was born to the late Cecil Frederick Leaman and Frances Wescott Leaman of Torquay England. Mrs. Dorn met her future husband, the late Otis M. Dorn, in England during World War II, while his company was doing maneuvers at a lodge in Bishopsteignton. She traveled to America in October 1946 for a five-day journey on the ship "Queen Elizabeth" landing in New York. She married Mr. Dorn at John de la Howe School and they celebrated their 34th anniversary before he passed away in January 1981.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Dorn was preceded in death by sons, Terrence Philip Dorn, Lewis Frederick Dorn, and a sister, Doreen L. Mackenzie. She is survived by her children, James Dorn (Debbie) of London, KY, Jean Dorn Able (Johnny) of Abbeville, Robert Dorn (Reba) of McCormick, Steve Dorn (Shelia) of Plum Branch, Michael Dorn (Rhonda) of Calhoun Falls, and a brother, Lewis Leaman (Angela) of Newton Abbot, England. She is survived by eleven grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.
Mrs. Dorn was a devoted wife, mother, and homemaker, but later worked outside the home in textiles and as a counselor/houseparent for the Abbeville Boys Cottage at John de la Howe where she served for 10 years. She was a member of the Willington Presbyterian Church for 48 years and faithful participant in the Presbyterian Women's Circle serving as vice moderator for 20 years. Mrs. Dorn was a kind, loving person and will be remembered for her gracious spirit, even while her health declined. The family would like to thank the Abbeville Nursing Home staff for their nurture and care given to Mrs. Dorn during her extended period of long-term care.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Plum Branch Cemetery, with Rev. Lee P. Kennerly officiating. Visitation will be held after the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions be sent to the Willington Presbyterian Church, c/o Clerk of Session,1299 Simpson St. Ext., Calhoun Falls, SC 29628.
Strom Funeral Home is assisting the family.