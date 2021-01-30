GREENWOOD -- Phyllis Dianne Davenport, 69, of Edgewood Drive, died Saturday, January 30, 2021 at the Hospice House in Greenwood.
Born in Ware Shoals, she was a daughter of the late Charles D. and Sara Katherine Martin Davenport. She was of the Baptist Faith and worked as a sales clerk. She was a graduate of Ware Shoals High School and Lander College. Dianne was inducted into the South Carolina Women's Basketball Hall of Fame in October 2019.
Surviving are her best friend, Bonnie Riley of Ware Shoals, a sister-in-law, Nell Amick Davenport of Greenville, three nephews, Robert Brett Davenport, Paul Brian Davenport (Debra), and Destry Davenport (Penny), two nieces, Cheri Davenport Riffle (Lu) and Susan Davenport Dowling (Keith), eleven great nieces and nephews, six great great nieces and nephews, and her furry companion Gabbi Poo. She was predeceased by two brothers, James Thomas "Totsie" and Charles Robert "Robbie" Davenport.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at Greenwood Memorials Gardens with Rev. Dr. Marcus Bishop officiating. Masks and social distancing are recommended.
Honorary pallbearers will be the current and former members of the Ware Shoals High School Women's Basket Ball Teams.
Friends may view from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Parker-White Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers memorials should be made to the Humane Society of one's choice. Online condolences may be made at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com