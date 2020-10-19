Phillip Tompkins
PLUM BRANCH — Mr. Phillip Tompkins, 66, of Plum Branch, passed on Friday October 16, 2020 at Azalea Health and Rehabilitation in Augusta. The family is at the home of his sister, Derotha (Rev. RC) Holloway, 250 Serpentine Drive, Plum Branch. Due to COVID 19 restrictions the family is requesting no home visits. Friends are invited to express condolences during a drive by at the home on October 20, 2020 from 2-3 p.m. Public viewing for Mr. Tompkins will be Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from 1-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Graveside services will be 11:00am Wednesday, October 21,2020 at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in McCormick.
Andrew Wardlaw Funeral Home McCormick.