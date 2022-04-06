ELBERTON, GA. — Phillip Claiborne "Peach" Gettys, 49, of Elberton, died Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

Born in Greenville, SC, he was a son of Kelvin and Brenda Corley Ivie. "Peach" was a former construction worker and loved spending time with his children and especially his grandchildren who called him "Pappy".

He was preceded in death by his former wife, Tiffany Lovell.

Surviving in addition to his parents are his children, Kourtney Cannon (Jeffery) and Phillip "Alex" Gettys; his fiancée, Renee Blackmon; a sister, Beth Gettys Ivie; a brother, Zack Moyer; grandchildren, Cecilia Cannon, Sasha Cannon and Jeffrey "JJ" Cannon, II; and his beloved dog, Tink-Tink.

The family will hold a memorial service at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 9 at Real Life Ministries.

The family will receive friends following the service.

