Phillip G. Kemp
Phillip G. Kemp, 71, of Highway 72-221 East, husband of Debbie Sells Kemp, died Friday, April 9, 2021, at his home surrounded by family and friends.
Phil was the son of the late Grady Kemp and Jenny Pruitt Kemp and the stepson of the late Joe B. Hawkins. He was raised in the Thornwell Orphanage in Clinton and received his Associates degree in engineering from Limestone College. He retired from Neptune Water Co. and served in the US Air Force.
Phil was a good, Christian man who was a devoted and caring husband to Debbie for 47 years and a loving “Papa” to his grandchildren and his dog. He enjoyed the fellowship of morning coffee with family and friends and was a faithful member of Coronaca Baptist Church.
Phil is survived by his wife of the home; his children, Michael Kemp (Jessica) and Jennifer Turner, both of Concord, NC; sisters, Barbara Frady and Yvonne Steadman (Jim) and brothers, Keith Kemp (Sue) and Jerry Kemp, all of Spartanburg; grandchildren, Jackson G. Kemp, Zoé Turner, Maddi-Jaymes Kemp and Zaine Turner and many special extended family members.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Ned Kemp.
Services will be at 4 p.m. on Monday at Coronaca Baptist Church with the Rev. Todd Polatty officiating. Burial will follow in Bethlehem Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jackson Kemp, Zaine Turner, Jamie Turner, Greg Bowie, Raj Patel, Bird Shirley and Jacob Burch.
Honorary escort will be Perry Gregory, Gene Cooley and John Weaghington.
The family will receive friends at the church on Monday from 3-4 p.m.
Sincere appreciation is extended to the staff of Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont for their special care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Owen Newman Ministerial Scholarship Fund, c/o Coronaca Baptist Church, 300 Highway 246 N, Greenwood, SC 29649.
Beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 17, the family will host a celebratory barbecue fundraiser at the Greenwood YMCA.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.