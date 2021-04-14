Phillip Chapman Bryson
Phillip Chapman Bryson, 53, resident of Dublin Road, passed away Sunday, April 11, 2021, at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born October 25, 1968, in Asheville, he was the son of Rebecca Lynn Chapman Bryson and the late Fred Clifton Bryson, Jr. He was a 1986 graduate of Greenwood High School, attended Piedmont Technical College and graduated from a massage school in San Diego, CA. Phillip was a masseuse at Salon 225 in Greenwood.
He is survived in addition to his mother of Clyde, NC, by a sister, Lynn Krucke of Asheville; his long-time girlfriend, Hope Holladay of Greenwood; and two uncles, Bill (Jeannie) Chapman of Clyde, NC, and Tim (Sylvia) Bryson of Brevard, NC; and a niece, Lauren Krucke of Atlanta, GA.
Memorial services will be conducted at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to MEG’S House of Greenwood, 929 Phoenix Street, Suite 13, Greenwood, SC 29646.
