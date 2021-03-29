John Philip Hodges, 82, of East Grumling Road, died at his home on Monday, March 29, 2021.
A life-long resident of Greenwood County, he was a son of the late Blease and Nell Hodges. He was a member of Mt. Gallagher Baptist Church and spent many years working in the construction business and taking care of the family farm.
Surviving are his wife of 65 years, Shirley Hodges; brothers, Henry and Bill Hodges; a sister, Becky Kirkland; sons, Wesley and Steve Hodges; a daughter, Melody Duncan (Jeff); a daughter-in-law, Nicki Sackrison; grandchildren, Audrey Bishop (Jay), Jacob Cox, Paige Maddox (Wade), Graham Duncan (Bre), John Philip Duncan, and Parker Duncan; and great-grandchildren, Maddie Bishop, Turner Bishop, Alex Maddox, Daulton Maddox, Gabe Maddox, and Henry Cox. He was predeceased by a son, Scott Hodges; and a daughter-in-law, Robin Hodges.
In addition to his strong work ethic and love of fishing with his many grandchildren, Mr. Hodges' family will remember him for his selfless devotion to Jesus Christ, who read his Bible every day, and served for many years as a Deacon and Sunday school teacher. Mr. Hodges never shied away from sharing his faith in Jesus with others.
Graveside services will be held at 1 PM on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at Greenwood Memorial Gardens with Rev. Nate Wiles and Rev. Dr. Marcus Bishop officiating.
Friends may pay their respects from 1 to 5 PM Wednesday at Parker-White Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Agape Hospice, of Greenwood, and Mt. Gallagher Baptist Church. Online condolences may be made at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com