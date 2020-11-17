Philip Edward Breazeale, 52, resident of 112 Sheffield Road, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020, at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born April 18, 1968, in Spartanburg, he was the son of Sarah Yeager Breazeale and the late Lawrence Edward Breazeale. He was a graduate of Greenwood High School and attended the University of South Carolina.
He was a member of North Side Baptist Church.
Surviving in addition to his mother are a number of aunts, uncles and cousins.
In addition to his father, Philip was predeceased by his brother, Stephen Breazeale.
Graveside services will be conducted 1 p.m. Thursday in Greenwood Memorial Gardens, with Dr. Jeff Lethco officiating.
Memorials may be made to the Stephen Breazeale Scholarship Fund at South Main Baptist Church PO Box 1093, Greenwood, SC 29648.
