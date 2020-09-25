David Banes "Pete" Snelling, 81, resident of Willard Road, husband of Jean Ann Buchwald Snelling, passed away, Monday, September 21, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born September 11, 1939 in Buffalo, NY, he was the son of the late David Phillip Snelling and Bernice O'Dell Snelling. He was a graduate of East High School and a Navy Vietnam veteran. Pete was a fan of the New York Yankees, Buffalo Bills and the Buffalo Sabers.
He was a member of Coronaca Baptist Church, where he was a Deacon Emeritus. He was also a past Master of the Coronaca Masonic Lodge.
Surviving in addition to his wife, are two sons, Pete (Doreen) Snelling of Colchester, VT, and Todd (Yvette) Snelling of Crosby, TX; one daughter, Kathy (Kevin) Kemp of Grand Island, NY; and eight grandchildren, Nick and Zach Snelling, Shelbi Ann Milkas, Kerri, Ricky, Abbi, Grace and Tyler Snelling.
In addition to his parents, Pete was predeceased by his brother, Nolan Snelling.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday at Coronaca Baptist Church, with Rev. Todd Polatty and Rev. Drew Gunter officiating. Entombment will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.
The family is at the home and will receive friends from 6-7:30 Sunday evening at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be James Berley, Mark Hamm, Wayne Gibert, Rob Allison, Ronnie Gardner and Jeff Davis.
Honorary escort will be Dr. Bryan Ellenburg, Dr. Jeffrey Albores, Dr. Thomas Pritchard and past and present Deacons of the church.
For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Snelling family.