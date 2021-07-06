WARE SHOALS — Lawrence "Pete" Luker, 80, of Green Acres Dr. Ext., husband of Donnie Lee Seawright Luker, died Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at his home.
Born in Hodges, he was a son of the late Lawrence Fay and Daisy Owens Luker. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, Vietnam War. He was a member of Ware Shoals Gideons Camp and the Greenwood Masonic Lodge #91 A.F.M. He retired from Davis Electric Co.
Surviving are his wife of the home; a son Jim Lawrence Luker of Ware Shoals, a daughter, Beth Thomas (Jay) of Anderson, a brother, Talmadge Luker of Hodges, and four grandchildren, Autumn, Valkyn, Eli, and Micah.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 8 at Ware Shoals First Baptist Church, with Rev. Leon Jones and Rev. Greg Nix officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens with Military and Masonic Rites.
The family is at the home and will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 7 at Parker White Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Connie Maxwell Children's Home, 810 Maxwell Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646, or to the Lakelands Baptist Association, Box 1312, Greenwood, SC 29648, two charities near and dear to Pete's heart. A special thanks to Hospice of the Piedmont nurses and staff that helped with his care. Online condolences may be made at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com