ROCK HILL — Pete J. Smith, 79, of Rock Hill, formerly of Abbeville, husband of Connie Norman Smith, died Wednesday, August 17, 2022 in Rock Hill. He was born in Abbeville to the late Sam Smith and Edith Steele Smith.

Mr. Smith, a 1961 graduate of Abbeville High School, retired from CSX (former Seaboard Coastline) Railroad with 45 years of dedicated service. He attended Brigham Young University, where he played Division 1 football.

