Perry George Kerhoulas
Perry George Kerhoulas, 86, resident of Greenwood, husband of Pepitsa Ardamis Kerhoulas, passed away Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born December 24, 1934, in Karyae, Greece, he was the son of the late George and Paraskevi Kerhoulas. He was a graduate of Second High School of Athens, Greece and served in the Greek Army in 1956 and 1957. He was an avid soccer player and a member of the Karyae soccer team. Perry enjoyed many outdoor activities, including hunting. Perry came to the United States on December 22, 1963 and began his new life here.
He was a member of Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Spartanburg and the Adelphotis Arahoviton, Karyae.
Perry began his restaurant career as soon as he came to the United States. He owned the Elite Drive In in Spartanburg from 1970-1977. He then joined his beloved brother Pete at the Dixie Drive In in Greenwood from 1977 until Pete’s passing in 1990. Perry continued sole ownership until his retirement in 2009. Over the years, Perry developed so many priceless friendships. He was a friend and mentor to all. His community support was unending. Perry had a deep passion for his Greek culture but was so proud to become an American citizen. He was famously quoted as saying “I never forget where I came from — never. You put that somewhere in your story — God Bless America.”
Surviving, in addition to his loving wife of 52 years, are a son, George Perry Kerhoulas and a daughter, Joanne Kerhoulas McCravy (Scott), all of Greenwood; one sister, Maria Siachos (Tom) of Greenville; two brothers, Gus George Kerhoulas (Teta) of Greenwood, and Tommy Kerhoulas (Anna) of Concord, NC; two grandchildren, Micah and Khari Kerhoulas and numerous sisters-in-laws, nieces and nephews. Perry was predeceased by three brothers, Ted Kerhoulas, Pete Kerhoulas and Alex Kerhoulas and one sister, Pitsa Kontalonis.
The family will receive friends Wednesday morning from 10-11:30 a.m. at Blyth Funeral Home, followed by a Trisagion service. The funeral will begin after the Trisagion with Father Tom Pistolis and Father George Nayfa officiating. Interment will follow at Oakbrook Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Peter Couchell, Chris Couchell, Tommy Siachos, George Alex Kerhoulas, George Ted Kerhoulas and Perry Kontalonis.
Honorary pallbearers will be George Gus Kerhoulas, Ian Kerhoulas, George Kontalonis, and Chris Siachos.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont., 408 W. Alexander Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646; Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 697 Asheville Hwy, Spartanburg, SC 29303; or to Saint George Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 406 N. Academy Street, Greenville, SC 29601.
The family would like to thank the amazing medical staff at Self Regional Medical Center and Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont for their love, care and support during his time there.
For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Kerhoulas family.