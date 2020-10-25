PERCY H. SEAGLE
NINETY SIX - Percy Hudson Seagle, 87, resident of Island Ford Road, husband of Bonita "Bonnie" June Rentz Seagle, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020 at NHC in Clinton.
Born July 19, 1933 in West Frankfort, Ill. to the late Robert Earl and Gladys Miller Seagle. He was a graduate of West Frankfort High School and was U.S. Army Korean War Veteran and retired from the U.S. Department of Justice Bureau of Prisons.
Mr. Seagle was a member of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church of Greenwood and the American Legion Post #100 in Lake Station, IN.
Surviving in addition to his wife of the home are two sons, Derek A. (LeRae) Seagle of Ninety Six and Daniel K. Seagle of Abbeville; one daughter, Lori L. (Joseph) Werts of Ninety Six; one brother, David (Susan) Seagle of Marion, IL.; one granddaughter, Rachel L. (Christopher) Lawton; and two great-grandchildren, Christian L. Lawton and Caleb L. Lawton.
Mr, Seagle was preceded in death by two sisters, Frances Irvin and Ruth Stone; and one brother, Robert Seagle.
Funeral services will be conducted 2PM Tuesday from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel. The service will be livestreamed and can be viewed by visiting Mr. Seagle's Tribute Wall at www.blythfuneralhome.com
The family is at the home and will receive friends from 1-2PM Tuesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Seventh-day Adventist Church of Greenwood, 114 Overlook Dr., Greenwood, SC.
