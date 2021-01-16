DONALDS — Peggy McClellan Williamson, 78, widow of William Clifton "Bill" Williamson, of Kirkpatrick Road, died Friday, January 15, 2021 at Abbeville Area Medical Center.
Born in Anderson County, she was a daughter of the late Roy and Emma Greer McClellan. She was a member of the Ware Shoals First Presbyterian Church and was retired from Richloom.
Surviving are two daughters, Debra Martin and Donna Hagen, both of Donalds, four brothers, Bobby McClellan (Peggy) of Clinton, Donnie McClellan of Ware Shoals, Harry McClellan (Betty) of Donalds, and Tommy McClellan of Liberty, three grandchildren, Brandon Williamson (Deidre), Brittany Walker (Lerion), and Dalton Hagen (Kelly), and two great grandchildren, Grady Williamson and Greer Williamson.
She was predeceased by a son, William C. Williamson, Jr., a brother, Jack McClellan, and a sister Joyce Blaire.
Private services will be held at a later date. In Lieu of flowers memorials should be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Ware Shoals First Presbyterian Church, 2 Mill St., Ware Shoals, SC 29692. Online condolences may be made at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com