Peggy Lynn Griffin Turner, 56, of Greenwood, SC, passed away on April 1, 2021 in Anderson, SC.
Peggy was preceded in death by her mother, Patricia Ann Rylee Griffin.
She is survived by her father, Fred Griffin, her sister and brother, Penny Humbertson and Samuel Griffin, her daughter, Casey Turner, and her four nephews.
Peggy was born in Jacksonville, FL, and grew up in Greenwood, SC. She graduated from Greenwood High School.
Peggy worked at the local Piggly Wiggly in Greenwood for many years with her mother, and formed lifelong friendships with her beloved coworkers there.
The family welcomes you to join in a Celebration of Life on Monday, April 26 from 5-7p.m. at the Harley Family Center, located at 1101 S. Main Street in Greenwood.