Peggy Martin
Peggy Susan Farmer Martin, 55, resident of Merriman Ave., wife of Donald “Donnie” Wayne Martin, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born November 2, 1965, in Greenwood, she was a daughter of Ralsa “Rallie” Farmer and Joan Herbert Farmer. She was a graduate of Greenwood High School and attended Piedmont Technical College. Peggy was employed by the Digestive Disease Group.
She was of the Baptist faith.
Surviving in addition to her husband of the home are her daughter, Magan Glanton and husband, Daniel of Greenwood and her son, Bryan Martin (Nikki Seymour) of Greenwood; one sister, Ginger Farmer; three grandchildren that were her angel babies, Brianna, Kaydence and Madison Glanton; several nieces and nephews; and lifelong friend, Jennifer Pressley.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
The family is at the home of her mother, 217 Duncan Ave., and will receive friends at the funeral home from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday evening.
