Peggy M. Willis

ANDERSON — Peggy Medlock Willis, age 89, of Anderson, SC, loving wife to the late Harold B. Willis, passed away Saturday, March, 12, 2022, at AnMed Health Medical Center.

Born July 4, 1932, in Aiken, SC, she was the daughter of the late Lewis Edgar Medlock and Ollie Mae Fuller Pos.

Peggy was a homemaker and enjoyed gardening and flowers. She took great pride in caring for her home and loved every child she met.

She is survived by her son, Brandon Langley, Sr. (Sheila); two grandchildren, Krissy W. Graham and Brandon Langley, Jr.; two step-grandchildren, Tammy Savory and Shelley Smith (Sonny); and eight great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Terri Roxanne Langley; two brothers; and one sister.

A special thank you to granddaughter, Krissy, for her love and care.

No services will be held at this time.

The family will not be accepting flowers, but if you would like, you may make a donation in her name to the Alzheimer’s Association of Anderson, 4124 Clemson Blvd. Suite L, Anderson, SC 29621.

Messages of condolence may be left for the family by visiting The McDougald Funeral Home website, WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM.

