Peggy H. Childress, 68, went to be with the Lord on Nov. 9, 2020. Born in Greenville, Peggy is survived by her husband Darrell of Chappells, SC, daughter Heather and her husband Travis Stone of Charleston, SC, son Benson Childress and his wife Lindsey of Charleston, SC, and two granddaughters Stella and Lucy of Charleston, SC.
An outdoor service will be held Saturday, November 21, at 2 p.m. at Rock Presbyterian Church ECO, 122 Rock Church Road, NW, Greenwood, SC. Please bring lounge chairs. The family will be there one hour before the service for visitation. We ask that everyone practice caution, use masks and social distancing.
Peggy loved her church so much. As our church is growing, we ask that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to The Building Fund for Rock Presbyterian Church.