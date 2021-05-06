Peggy Ann Elmore Martin
ABBEVILLE — Mrs. Peggy Martin, 64, of 806 Gassaway Farm Road, Abbeville, South Carolina, passed away Monday May 3, 2021 at Anmed Health Medical Center in Anderson, South Carolina. Mrs. Peggy Ann Elmore Martin leaves behind a loving husband, Warren Martin, and three children, Michael (Jasmine) Martin, Warrita Martin and NeKema Martin; five sisters, Ida (Dolphus) Cole, Elease (James) Gullibeaux, Henrietta Grant, Mary (Norris) Crawford and Shirley Elmore; three brothers, Charles (Sonya) Elmore, William Elmore, and James (Tracy) Elmore, 14 grandkids, 4 great-grands and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Henry Elmore, Mary Elmore Jenkins, John Henry Elmore and Edward Lee Elmore. Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, May 9, 2021 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Abbeville, SC. Viewing will be 1-5 p.m. Friday, May 8, 2021 at the Abbeville White Mortuary in Abbeville, SC. Professional services by Abbeville White Mortuary.