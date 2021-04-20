Peanut Green
Alvin Ernest “Peanut” Green, 93, husband of Vera Vickery Green, went to Heaven on Monday, April 19, 2021.
Born in Ninety Six, he was a son of the late Fred Thomas and Mattie Simpson Green. Peanut owned and operated Big M Fence Company for many years and was a US Army veteran, serving during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of Fountain of Life Church Worship Center (formerly Blyth Road Church of God of Prophecy), where he served as Sunday school superintendent for more than 50 years.
Peanut was preceded in death by his first wife, Ellen Moss Green; his daughter, Ann Green Smith; a grandson, Cheyenne Green; a granddaughter, April Smith; and brother, Bob Green.
He is survived by his wife; two sons, Dennis Green (Marie) of Ninety Six and Dwayne “Puddin” Green of Greenwood; stepsons, Dennis Smith of Leveland, Gregg Smith of Greenwood and Neil Smith of Waterloo; two sisters, Gaynelle Gaillard and Connie Mattison (Larry Joe) and brothers, David Green and Jim Green (Brenda), all of Honea Path and Pete Green of Easley; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and eight great-great grandchildren.
Services will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Sherrill Green and the Rev. Robbie Brissey officiating. The service will be livestreamed and can be accessed by visiting Peanut’s life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com.
Burial, with military honors, will follow in Oakbrook Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Stacey Green, Ajay Green, Cole Nicholson, Cory Anderson, Mitch Mathis and Neil Smith.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 1 to 2 p.m.
Family members are at their respective homes.
Memorials may be made to the Fountain of Life Worship Center, 304 Blyth Road, Greenwood, SC 29646 or to The Faith Home, PO Box 39, Greenwood, SC 29648.