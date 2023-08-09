Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Updated: August 9, 2023 @ 4:53 pm
MCCORMICK — Pauline Brown Lomax, 62, wife of Willie Lomax of McCormick, passed on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at her home. Arrangements are incomplete. Andrew Wardlaw Funeral Home McCormick.
