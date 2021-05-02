Paul ‘Roger’ Snow
Paul “Roger” Snow, 80, husband of Marsha Lou Wedeking Snow, passed away Thursday, April 29, 2021, at his home in Greenwood, South Carolina.
Roger was born on September 16, 1940 in Shoals, Indiana, the son of Reverend Ray and Ruby Snow. He graduated from Bedford North Lawrence High School in Bedford IN and attended Catawba University in Salisbury, NC on a full basketball scholarship, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in Education. Roger received his Masters Degree from Indiana University.
Upon graduation, Roger began teaching science, health, and physical education. He also coached basketball and football. Even though Roger switched careers in 1977, teaching and coaching were his true passion, inspiring and influencing young minds and young athletes, a skill that he carried to many throughout his life. Roger began working as a successful pharmaceutical drug representative in Indiana, Pittsburg, PA and Greenwood, SC retiring from Sanofi Adventist in 2007.
In addition to his love of teaching, coaching, and mentoring, his love of music carried him throughout his life. Playing the guitar, singing in his own band, singing at weddings and receptions, jamming with family and friends. He was a great entertainer and loved bringing happiness to everyone through his music.
Roger’s love of music and his love of God paired well as a member of Peters Creek UPC in Pittsburgh, PA, Greenwood Presbyterian Church and most recently at South Main Baptist Church, Greenwood, SC. He was very active in praise and worship, singing and playing guitar for many years. Roger used his gift of music for God’s glory.
So many people have mentioned in recent days, that Roger was a bright light and a big voice and lit up every room he entered. He had a contagious laugh and was kind and generous making a lasting impression on all that knew him.
Roger loved his family and friends, and nothing made him happier than to be surrounded by them. He spent his later years enjoying his family at the beach, on his boat at the lake, or on excursions with his dear friends. The more fellowship, laughter, good food, song and games around the table, the better.
Left to cherish his memory, his wife of forty years, Marsha Snow, his sister Anna Mary Stonoff, his children; Kelly (Julie) Snow, Becky Harrison, Jamie (Steve) Applegate, Jody Zack, and Amanda (Justin) Burger; grandchildren Ryan (Jonathon), Shane (Brittney), Jesse, Sonny, Sydni, Samantha, Abigale and Sadie; nine great grandchildren; many beloved nieces and nephews as well as a host of extended family members and friends.
Roger is preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Ray and Ruby Snow, his brother Robert Snow, sister Marilyn Cromer, and niece, Bobbi Fett.
A private Celebration of Life will be held with the family at a later date. Inurnment will follow at a later date in Indiana.
Memorial contributions can be made to South Main Baptist Church, 1000 Main S. Main Street, Greenwood, SC 29646 or Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Ave, Greenwood, SC 29646, an organization Roger held dear to his heart.
For online condolences please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Snow family.