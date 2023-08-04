Paul Preston Posey Wanda Rinker Aug 4, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Paul Preston PoseyHONEA PATH — Funeral service for Paul Preston Posey will be at 2 p.m., with public viewing from noon-2 p.m. Monday, August 7, 2023, in the Robinson-Walker Funeral Service Chapel in Ware Shoals, SC. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read stories Coroner IDs man killed by tractor trailer Greenwood PD makes arrest in Gilliam Avenue shooting Greenwood restaurants showing improvements in DHEC scores Greenwood man faces domestic violence charge McCormick man sentenced to 15 years in 2020 traffic stop Hospice & Palliative Care rebrands and launches new logo PAHRA board of directors confirmed Due West Lions honor perfect attendance and induct new members PTC Gunsmithing Program growth mirrors marketplace growth Templeton participates in National FFA Ambassador program Lander student Walker gets involved Eighth Circuit Solicitor’s Office donates school supplies Boys state participants speak to The Mathews Lions Club