Paul Lopez
Paul Vernon Lopez, 82, of Seminole, Florida, passed away on Monday, March 8, 2021.
Born in St. Augustine, Florida, on January 6, 1939, he was a twelfth-generation member of the oldest documented family in the United States.
While a native of the “oldest city” with family among the earliest settlers, his life’s journey would take him all over the world. After graduating from St. Joseph Academy in 1956, he enlisted in the United States Army, later attending Officer Candidate School. He graduated from the University of Nebraska, Omaha in 1972 with a BS in Business Administration. After 22 years of service to his country, he retired from the Army with the rank of Major.
His character and commitment to service and others could be seen early in his life with the achievement of Eagle Scout with the Boy Scouts of America. His military awards and recognitions included a Bronze Star, Bronze Star with Valor, Air Medal, Army Commendation Medal with 2 Oak Leaf Clusters, Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service, Vietnam Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Gallantry Cross Medal and the Presidential Unit Citation.
He was fiercely loyal to his country and his family, making every station or assignment feel like home. Military life included being stationed in Stuttgart, Germany (without family); Ft. Detrick, Maryland; Ft. Bragg, North Carolina; Karachi, Pakistan; Ft. Sill, Oklahoma; Ft. Bliss, Texas; Vietnam (without family), Omaha, Nebraska; Homestead Air Force Base, Florida; Heidelberg, Germany; Eglin Air Force Base, Florida.
From 1979 to 2003 he worked as a civilian for various defense contractors in the Northern Virginia area furthering the security of our nation and allies.
In his retirement years he continued to enjoy a lifelong passion for fishing, keeping up with this children and grandchildren, and cheering on the Florida Gators and Atlanta Braves.
He was predeceased by his parents, Paul Ludger and Bertha Agnes Lopez. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Sue Lopez (formerly Sue Carolyn Webb), his sister Mary Brucille Huffman of Altamonte Springs, Florida; his children, Robbie Lopez (Kathy) of Gulfport, Florida; Brenda Stewart of Clinton, South Carolina; Cheryl Price (Rick) of Albemarle, North Carolina; Donna Lopez (David) of Woodstock, Georgia; Debi Whitaker (Mike) of Smyrna, Georgia; nine grandchildren; one great-grandson; two nephews and two nieces.
The family will receive friends from 1:30-2:30 pm Saturday, March 27 at Serenity Funeral Home, 13401 Indian Rocks Rd, Largo, FL 33774. A funeral service will be held immediately following the visitation with committal service to follow on location at Serenity Gardens Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to one of two Veteran supporting charities: Independence Fund, Inc. or Disabled Veterans of America.