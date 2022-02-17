GREENSBORO, NC — Lt. Col. Paul Lawrence Leverette, 71, ascended into heaven on February 12, 2022. He was born on December 21, 1950 in McCormick, SC, to the late Hervey and Genola (Traylor) Leverette. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Sandra Freeman Leverette, his daughter Candace Leverette, his son Todd Leverette and daughter-in-law Linda, two granddaughters, Ellery and Cecily, and dog Hazelnut. He is also survived by his siblings: Douglas (Reberta) Leverette of Chandler, AZ, Valerie Marshall of Thomson, GA, Failey (George) Pasley of Greenwood, SC, Faye (Kenny) Puckett, of McCormick, SC, Larry Leverette of Summerville, SC, and Charlayne (Cleavland) Moton of Greenwood, SC. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, and cousins, one sister Lorenda Leverette, one sister-in-law, Patricia Brandon, and two brothers-in-law Willie (Bubba) Marshall and Willie Murrill, preceded him in death.
Paul graduated from Mims High School in 1969. He graduated from South Carolina State in 1973, with a degree in civil engineering. While at South Carolina State, he was a proud member of the ROTC, and after joining the military, he continued his studies and earned two master's degrees. He was a member of the US Army and attained the rank of Lieutenant Colonel, while serving both domestically and internationally in Korea, Germany, and in the Persian Gulf War. Paul continued his military service in the Army Reserves, after leaving active duty in 1984.
Paul moved to Warren, OH, where he was employed at Packard Electric, a division of General Motors. He eventually returned to McCormick, SC, and while there he was employed by John del Howe, McCormick Correctional Institution, and McCormick High School, where he led the JROTC program. After returning to Greensboro, NC, he served as a substitute teacher in the Guilford County School system and was a team member at Lowe's Home Improvement.
At the time of his passing, Paul and his wife, Sandra had moved to Silver Springs, MD, in order to be closer to their grandchildren, Ellery and Cecily, who Paul adoringly referred to as his "Lieutenants."
Paul loved to write poetry and wrote a book about his life and growing up in his hometown of McCormick. He loved all types of music and was an athlete, with his favorite sports being tennis, football and ping pong. He regularly participated in the Greater Greensboro Senior Games, where he won multiple awards. He loved his family and relished telling stories about the military, his family, and spending time with his grandchildren.
Paul was a man of God who prayed regularly and was deeply devoted to his family, friends, and his community. He was loved and will be missed by his family, friends, and the entire community at large.
His memorial service will take place at McCormick High School at 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 20, 2022 and will be laid to rest at Lakeview Memorial in Greensboro, NC. Please follow Covid-19 protocol by wearing masks. Walker Funeral Home, LLC, McCormick, SC is assisting the Leverette Family.