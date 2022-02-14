ABBEVILLE — Paul Kingsley Hayes, 71, of Abbeville, SC, husband of Linda Burgess Hayes, died Saturday, 12, 2022, at the Rainey Hospice House in Anderson, SC. He was born in Elkview, WV, to the late Earl Kingsley and Lola J. Vires Hayes.
Mr. Hayes honorably served his country in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He attended Polk Community College in Florida and the Sherman College of Chiropractic in Spartanburg, SC. Mr. Hayes was formerly employed as a nurse with over 40 years of dedicated service. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Greenwood, SC.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Adam Hayes.
Mr. Hayes is survived by his wife of 35 years, Linda, of the home; his children, David Paul Hayes of Chesapeake, VA, Craig Pickles of Abbeville, SC, Jason L. Pickles of Florida and Tela R. Williams of Howell, MI, four brothers, Gene Hayes, Glenn Hayes and Eddie Hayes, all of Lake Wales, FL, and Michael Hayes of Massachusetts; and six grandchildren.
