ABBEVILLE — Paul E. Cape Jr., 72, of Abbeville, husband of Kay Waters Cape, died Monday, December 20, 2021, at his residence. He was born in Abbeville to Mary Sue Stevenson and the late Paul E. Cape, Sr.
Mr. Cape, a graduate of Abbeville High School, honorably served in the United States Army. For his outstanding service to his country, he was recognized by being awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal and the Army Commendation Medal. Mr. Cape received two Purple Hearts for his bravery while in Vietnam. He was employed with ATL transportation, as a truck driver, retiring after 26 years of faithful service.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey Cape.
Mr. Cape is survived by his wife of 33 years, Kay, of the home; three sons, Jamey Cape (Stacie) of Beaufort, NC, Jason Cape (Beth) of Abbeville and Brent Kirby (Pam) of Sherman, TX; a brother, Gene Cape (Donna) and sister, Anne Ashley (Ricky), all of Abbeville; seven grandchildren; a great-grandson; and his beloved dog, Sam.
The family will receive friends 2-3 p.m. Wednesday, December 22, 2021 in Harris Funeral Home, Abbeville Chapel. Funeral services will begin at 3:30 p.m. in the funeral home chapel, with Mr. Neil Steifle officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Mr. Cape, may be sent to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646.
