Paul "Butch" Barton Jr.

Paul Benjamin "Butch" Barton Jr., 72, resident of Snyder Road, widower of Gayle Childress Barton, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born February 13, 1948, in Augusta, GA, he was a son of the late Paul Benjamin, Sr. and Margaret Cadden Barton. He was a graduate of Greenwood High School and was a US Army Vietnam Veteran. Mr. Barton retired, after 29 years of service, from the Commissioners of Public Works of Greenwood, Gas Department.
He was of the Methodist faith and was an avid golfer and member of the Star Fort Golf Club.
Surviving are a son, Jeremy Paul "JP" Barton; two step-daughters, Paula Anne and husband Lee Miles of Greenville and Jennifer Patterson of Greenwood; five grandchildren, Abigail Davenport, Nora Miles, Anna Davenport, Ella Davenport and Ryleigh Barton; and a god-daughter, Shannon and husband Rich Bernard of Wisconsin.
Memorial services will be conducted at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, 1349 W. Peachtree Road, NE, Suite 1800, Atlanta, GA 30309.
For online condolences please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Barton family.