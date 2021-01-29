SIMPSONVILLE — Paul Anthony (Tony) Gentry, 52, passed away at his home in Simpsonville, South Carolina on Friday, January 29, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. Tony was born in Greenwood, SC, and served in the United States Marine Corps, serving in such ports of call as Somalia, Egypt, Italy, the Philippines and many other places. His awards include the Rifle Expert Badge 3rd Award; Good Conduct Medal; Meritorious Unit Commendation, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon with 1 star, and Meritorious Mast recognition for performance beyond the usual requirements of duty.
Tony met his wife Renee while serving at Camp Lejeune, NC. After his service in the Marine Corps, he began working for Fluor Corporation, serving fourteen years in the Republic of Afghanistan, where he became a Project Manager at the Bagram Airfield. He served in that capacity for the last eight years before returning home in 2018. His colleagues at Fluor describe Tony as having the highest level of industry knowledge in the areas of construction, construction management, subcontracting, and project control.
Tony's family remembers him as a witty and kind person and a loving husband and father. Above everything was his love of family. Surviving are his wife Renee, daughter Savanna, and son Caleb. He is also survived by his Mother, Elaine Alexander Gentry and his sister Doris Marie Boyd (Larry). He is predeceased by his Father, Marion Paul Gentry and his brother Steven Christopher Gentry.
A memorial service will be announced at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Concerned Citizens for Animals at PO Box 1332, Simpsonville, SC 29681 or their web site at https://ccaweb.org/.
Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.CannonByrd.com.