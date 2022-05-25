Paul Allen Walker, 95, of Greenwood, SC, widower of Joyce Thompson Walker, died Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at his home.

He was born in Dearing, GA, on May 20, 1927 and was the son of the late Harvey J. and Cleo Parton Walker. He was a member of North Side Baptist Church and a Navy veteran of World War II. Mr. Walker was an electrician and retired from Schlumberger in Greenwood, SC in 1990.

He was an avid vegetable gardener who found great joy in growing, harvesting, and sharing the bounty of his garden.

Surviving are two daughters, Jennifer Walker and Donna Brown; a granddaughter, Angela Mathis; two sisters, Katherine Hilley and Jackie Sanders (Marty); two great grandchildren, Cheyenne Mathis and Jacob Mathis; and one great-great-grandson, Oliver Williams.

He was preceded in death by his youngest daughter, Laura Godfrey and a sister, Irene Walker White.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Dr. Rev. Jeff Lethco officiating.

The family will receive friends before the service from 1:30 - 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to North Side Baptist Church, 409 Northside Drive W, Greenwood, SC 29649 or Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.

Messages and photos may be shared with the family by visiting Mr. Walker's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com.