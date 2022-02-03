Paul Allen Edwards

Paul Allen Edwards, 72, of 116 Enterprise Court, entered into eternal rest on Monday, January 31, 2022. Born in Greenwood, South Carolina, he was the son of the late Rayford Edwards and the late Queenie Mae Hill Edwards. He was a member of Faith Community Church and a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He is preceded in death by, two brothers Joseph Murray and James Edwards; and three sisters, Rosemary Hurley, Vivian Gary, and Ruby Lee Edwards.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife, Wilma Louise Edwards of Greenwood; one daughter, Toyka Cromer of Greenwood; one stepson, Rev. Keith (Felicia) Cromer of Greenwood; four brothers, Roy Edwards, Rayford Edwards, Freddie Edwards, and Moses (Jessie Lee) Hackett, all of Greenwood; three sisters, Gertrude Holloway of Columbia, SC, Inez (Nathaniel) Lewis, and Patricia Clay, both of Greenwood; three grandchildren, Alexis Lomax, Dezavious Coleman and Khari Cromer; one great-grandchild, Tyler Williams and a host of nephews, nieces, and other relatives to mourn his passing.

Graveside services will be 1 p.m. on Sunday, February 6, 2022, at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, conducted by Rev. Keith Cromer. Public viewing will be 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Sunday at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.