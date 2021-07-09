WARE SHOALS — Patricia Lane "Patsy" Mayfield Davis, 77, wife of John Robert Davis of 20 Woodlawn Drive, died Thursday, July 8 at her home.
Born in Anderson County, she was the daughter of the late Walter Vernon and Lalar Estelle Bagwell Mayfield. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and was retired from her work at Monsanto.
In addition to her husband of 60 years, Mrs. Davis is survived by her son: Robbie Davis and wife Stephanie of Fountain Inn; her brother: Gerald Mayfield and wife Terri of Greenwood; two granddaughters: Kelsey Davis Harp and husband Desmond, and Alyssa Davis Edge and husband Michael; her great-grandson: Davis Sanders Harp; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son: Tony Ray Davis and her brother: Melvin Mayfield. She was also predeceased by her special dog JoJo.
The family would like to extend special thanks her caregivers: Roberta and Ashley.
Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 11, 2021 at Greenwood Memorial Gardens with Rev. Greg Nix officiating.
The family is at the home and will receive friends from 1:30 - 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Parker-White Funeral Home, Ware Shoals. Memorial donations may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, PO Box 420, Ware Shoals, S.C. 29692. Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com.