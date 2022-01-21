Patsy Coker

Patsy (Ross) Coker passed away December 23rd after a brief illness. She was raised in Greenwood and has many family and friends who reside there.
Pat was born in Greenville, South Carolina, to Jack and Annie Lou Ross. She graduated from Greenwood High School and attended The Greenwood College of Commerce.
She married Emerson Keith Coker, whose Air Force career took them to France and Germany, before an assignment in Paine Field in Everett Washington, where son Mark and daughter Andrea were born. From there, the family was stationed in the Philippines and then Indiana before Keith’s Air Force retirement. Having enjoyed their time in Washington State, and with other family now living there, they chose Washington to make their life after Keith began a position at the new college in Olympia, The Evergreen State College.
They bought acreage in rural Olympia, where Keith designed and built the family home. The home was a family project, with the entire family working evenings and weekends to build it. After Keith passed away, Pat continued living in the country and stayed busy walking in the neighborhood and working in her yard and garden, valuing her independence.
Pat was a volunteer at Group Health (now Kaiser Permanente) Medical Center in Olympia for 39 years during which time she built many close friendships with the clinic staff and volunteers, and her baking and crafting skills contributed to many clinic fundraisers.
Pat is survived by her children Dr. Mark Coker (Gretchen) and Andrea Coker-Anderson (Burke), two grandsons, Ross and Jordan Anderson, and brother Jerry Ross (Paulette). Other Ross family members include nephews and nieces: Stan McIlvain (Paula), Ross Ann Steifle (Gregg), Michele Wells (Bud), Scott Harkins (Jane), Kim Leonard (Al) and Tommy Ross (Sandi Dennis). She is preceded in death by her husband Emerson Keith Coker, her parents Jack and Annie Lou Ross and her two sisters Dot Harkins and Ann McIlvain.
While there will be no formal service per her request, the family will announce a celebration of her life at a later date.
