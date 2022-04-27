CLEVELAND, OH — Patrick H. Bonds 79, passed away on Sunday April 10, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Jessie Bonds of Cleveland, Ohio; a daughter, Alice Caleb Tunstall of Cleveland, Ohio; two sisters, Rosie Pittman and Gwen (Bruce) Pope, both of Greenwood.

Memorial services will be 1 p.m. Saturday April 30. 2022 at Pine Pleasant Baptist Church in Ninety Six, SC. Services and burial were in Cleveland, Ohio.