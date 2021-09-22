Patricia Williams Rapp, 80, of 623 Greene St, died on Saturday September 18, 2021. Patricia was born on December 1, 1940, in Greenwood, SC, to the late Hollie Walker Sr. and Lizzie Lifford. Patricia is a member of Morris Chapel Baptist Church.
Surviving, in addition to her loving husband, Joseph "Joe" Rapp are four daughters, Marcial Renee Little and Janice Rapp of Greenwood, SC, Tawana Rapp and Kim R. Shepard of Atlanta, GA; one son, Joseph Walker of Augusta, GA; eight grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Evening Star Cemetery, with Pastor Annette Edwards, officiating.
Viewing will be held on Friday, September 24, 2021 at Percival-Tompkins Funeral Home in Greenwood, SC, from 1-6 p.m.
Masks are required during viewing and service.
