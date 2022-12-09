Patricia (Patty) Lou Foster Thompson, widow of the Reverend Doctor Leon Thompson, passed peacefully from this life to her eternal heavenly home surrounded by family on December 9, 2022. She was 86. She was born on September 8, 1936, in Spartanburg, SC, where she finished high school. She attended Converse College and met the love of her life at Duncan Memorial Methodist Church. Leon and Patty were married in 1955 and started their family in 1958. The Thompson's were married for 66 years at the time of Leon's passing in January of this year. Patty continued her education after having their four children. She graduated with a B.A. from Columbia College in 1972 and received her Master of Education from Clemson University in 1976. She retired with her husband to Abbeville after teaching special needs children in Lexington, Greenwood, Charleston, Bishopville, and Clover.
Patty was the daughter of the late John L. and Sarah I. Foster. A wonderfully devoted wife, mother, and grandmother she is survived by her children John and Susan Thompson of Greenwood; Robin Fox of Ninety Six; Leon (Chip) Thompson Jr of Travelers Rest; Jack and Jane Harmon of Woodstock, GA; sister in-law, Maxine T. Armstrong of Atlanta, GA; and sister in-law, Joyce Thompson of Timmonsville and her beloved 13 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her brother in-law, Sammie Thompson, and son in-law Russell Fox.
Funeral services will be graveside at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, Monday, December 12, 2022 at 3 p.m., with the Rev Steve Keck officiating and Rev Johnny Waller and Rev Hank Brooks assisting. The family will receive friends following the service.
The family wants to thank the staff of The Oaks at Greenwood for the wonderful love and friendship given to Ms. Patty this year and the loving care by the staffs at Self Regional Medical Center, NHC Health Care, and Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont during her recent illness.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be sent to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 West Alexander Avenue Greenwood, SC 29649, Main St. UMC 211 North Main Street Greenwood, or Cambridge UMC, PO Box 384, Ninety Six.